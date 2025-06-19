What is IWL stock price today? iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock is priced at 166.80 today. It trades within 0.46%, yesterday's close was 166.04, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of IWL shows these updates.

Does iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock pay dividends? iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is currently valued at 166.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.98% and USD. View the chart live to track IWL movements.

How to buy IWL stock? You can buy iShares Russell Top 200 ETF shares at the current price of 166.80. Orders are usually placed near 166.80 or 167.10, while 53 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow IWL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWL stock? Investing in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.75 - 166.97 and current price 166.80. Many compare 0.72% and 20.47% before placing orders at 166.80 or 167.10. Explore the IWL price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the past year was 166.97. Within 118.75 - 166.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 166.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Top 200 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) over the year was 118.75. Comparing it with the current 166.80 and 118.75 - 166.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWL moves on the chart live for more details.