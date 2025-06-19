KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / IWL
IWL: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

166.80 USD 0.76 (0.46%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IWL fiyatı bugün 0.46% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 165.39 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 166.85 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IWL stock price today?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock is priced at 166.80 today. It trades within 0.46%, yesterday's close was 166.04, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of IWL shows these updates.

Does iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is currently valued at 166.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.98% and USD. View the chart live to track IWL movements.

How to buy IWL stock?

You can buy iShares Russell Top 200 ETF shares at the current price of 166.80. Orders are usually placed near 166.80 or 167.10, while 53 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow IWL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWL stock?

Investing in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.75 - 166.97 and current price 166.80. Many compare 0.72% and 20.47% before placing orders at 166.80 or 167.10. Explore the IWL price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the past year was 166.97. Within 118.75 - 166.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 166.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Top 200 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) over the year was 118.75. Comparing it with the current 166.80 and 118.75 - 166.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWL stock split?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 166.04, and 18.98% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
165.39 166.85
Yıllık aralık
118.75 166.97
Önceki kapanış
166.04
Açılış
165.61
Satış
166.80
Alış
167.10
Düşük
165.39
Yüksek
166.85
Hacim
53
Günlük değişim
0.46%
Aylık değişim
0.72%
6 aylık değişim
20.47%
Yıllık değişim
18.98%
01 Ekim, Çarşamba
12:15
USD
ADP Tarım Dışı İstihdam Değişimi
Açıklanan
-32 K
Beklenti
-19 K
Önceki
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global İmalat PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
52.8
Önceki
53.0
14:00
USD
İnşaat Harcamaları (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Fiyatları Ücreti
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:30
USD
ÇED Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
1.792 M
Beklenti
2.655 M
Önceki
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
ÇED Cushing Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
-0.271 M
Beklenti
-0.116 M
Önceki
0.177 M