IWL: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

166.78 USD 0.74 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWL exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 165.39 and at a high of 166.97.

Follow iShares Russell Top 200 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IWL stock price today?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock is priced at 166.78 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 166.04, and trading volume reached 90. The live price chart of IWL shows these updates.

Does iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is currently valued at 166.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.97% and USD. View the chart live to track IWL movements.

How to buy IWL stock?

You can buy iShares Russell Top 200 ETF shares at the current price of 166.78. Orders are usually placed near 166.78 or 167.08, while 90 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow IWL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWL stock?

Investing in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.75 - 166.97 and current price 166.78. Many compare 0.71% and 20.45% before placing orders at 166.78 or 167.08. Explore the IWL price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the past year was 166.97. Within 118.75 - 166.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 166.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Top 200 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) over the year was 118.75. Comparing it with the current 166.78 and 118.75 - 166.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWL stock split?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 166.04, and 18.97% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
165.39 166.97
Year Range
118.75 166.97
Previous Close
166.04
Open
165.61
Bid
166.78
Ask
167.08
Low
165.39
High
166.97
Volume
90
Daily Change
0.45%
Month Change
0.71%
6 Months Change
20.45%
Year Change
18.97%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M