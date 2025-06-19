시세섹션
통화 / IWL
IWL: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

166.78 USD 0.74 (0.45%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IWL 환율이 오늘 0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 165.39이고 고가는 166.97이었습니다.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

IWL News

자주 묻는 질문

What is IWL stock price today?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock is priced at 166.78 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 166.04, and trading volume reached 90. The live price chart of IWL shows these updates.

Does iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is currently valued at 166.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.97% and USD. View the chart live to track IWL movements.

How to buy IWL stock?

You can buy iShares Russell Top 200 ETF shares at the current price of 166.78. Orders are usually placed near 166.78 or 167.08, while 90 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow IWL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWL stock?

Investing in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.75 - 166.97 and current price 166.78. Many compare 0.71% and 20.45% before placing orders at 166.78 or 167.08. Explore the IWL price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the past year was 166.97. Within 118.75 - 166.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 166.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Top 200 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) over the year was 118.75. Comparing it with the current 166.78 and 118.75 - 166.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWL stock split?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 166.04, and 18.97% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
165.39 166.97
년간 변동
118.75 166.97
이전 종가
166.04
시가
165.61
Bid
166.78
Ask
167.08
저가
165.39
고가
166.97
볼륨
90
일일 변동
0.45%
월 변동
0.71%
6개월 변동
20.45%
년간 변동율
18.97%
