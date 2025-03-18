KotasyonBölümler
IAI: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

174.96 USD 1.82 (1.03%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IAI fiyatı bugün -1.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 174.41 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 175.36 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IAI stock price today?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock is priced at 174.96 today. It trades within -1.03%, yesterday's close was 176.78, and trading volume reached 414. The live price chart of IAI shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is currently valued at 174.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.28% and USD. View the chart live to track IAI movements.

How to buy IAI stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF shares at the current price of 174.96. Orders are usually placed near 174.96 or 175.26, while 414 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow IAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IAI stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF involves considering the yearly range 116.88 - 179.06 and current price 174.96. Many compare -0.09% and 24.37% before placing orders at 174.96 or 175.26. Explore the IAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF in the past year was 179.06. Within 116.88 - 179.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 176.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) over the year was 116.88. Comparing it with the current 174.96 and 116.88 - 179.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IAI stock split?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 176.78, and 31.28% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
174.41 175.36
Yıllık aralık
116.88 179.06
Önceki kapanış
176.78
Açılış
175.07
Satış
174.96
Alış
175.26
Düşük
174.41
Yüksek
175.36
Hacim
414
Günlük değişim
-1.03%
Aylık değişim
-0.09%
6 aylık değişim
24.37%
Yıllık değişim
31.28%
