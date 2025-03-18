What is IAI stock price today? iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock is priced at 174.96 today. It trades within -1.03%, yesterday's close was 176.78, and trading volume reached 414. The live price chart of IAI shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock pay dividends? iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is currently valued at 174.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.28% and USD. View the chart live to track IAI movements.

How to buy IAI stock? You can buy iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF shares at the current price of 174.96. Orders are usually placed near 174.96 or 175.26, while 414 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow IAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IAI stock? Investing in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF involves considering the yearly range 116.88 - 179.06 and current price 174.96. Many compare -0.09% and 24.37% before placing orders at 174.96 or 175.26. Explore the IAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the past year was 179.06. Within 116.88 - 179.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 176.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) over the year was 116.88. Comparing it with the current 174.96 and 116.88 - 179.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAI moves on the chart live for more details.