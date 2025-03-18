- 개요
IAI: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF
IAI 환율이 오늘 -1.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 173.88이고 고가는 176.06이었습니다.
iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
IAI News
자주 묻는 질문
What is IAI stock price today?
iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock is priced at 173.88 today. It trades within -1.64%, yesterday's close was 176.78, and trading volume reached 718. The live price chart of IAI shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is currently valued at 173.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.47% and USD. View the chart live to track IAI movements.
How to buy IAI stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF shares at the current price of 173.88. Orders are usually placed near 173.88 or 174.18, while 718 and -1.13% show market activity. Follow IAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IAI stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF involves considering the yearly range 116.88 - 179.06 and current price 173.88. Many compare -1.13% and 23.60% before placing orders at 173.88 or 174.18. Explore the IAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the past year was 179.06. Within 116.88 - 179.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 176.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) over the year was 116.88. Comparing it with the current 173.88 and 116.88 - 179.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IAI stock split?
iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 176.78, and 30.47% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 176.78
- 시가
- 175.87
- Bid
- 173.88
- Ask
- 174.18
- 저가
- 173.88
- 고가
- 176.06
- 볼륨
- 718
- 일일 변동
- -1.64%
- 월 변동
- -1.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 23.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 30.47%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M