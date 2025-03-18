시세섹션
통화 / IAI
IAI: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

173.88 USD 2.90 (1.64%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IAI 환율이 오늘 -1.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 173.88이고 고가는 176.06이었습니다.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is IAI stock price today?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock is priced at 173.88 today. It trades within -1.64%, yesterday's close was 176.78, and trading volume reached 718. The live price chart of IAI shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is currently valued at 173.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.47% and USD. View the chart live to track IAI movements.

How to buy IAI stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF shares at the current price of 173.88. Orders are usually placed near 173.88 or 174.18, while 718 and -1.13% show market activity. Follow IAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IAI stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF involves considering the yearly range 116.88 - 179.06 and current price 173.88. Many compare -1.13% and 23.60% before placing orders at 173.88 or 174.18. Explore the IAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF in the past year was 179.06. Within 116.88 - 179.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 176.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) over the year was 116.88. Comparing it with the current 173.88 and 116.88 - 179.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IAI stock split?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 176.78, and 30.47% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
173.88 176.06
년간 변동
116.88 179.06
이전 종가
176.78
시가
175.87
Bid
173.88
Ask
174.18
저가
173.88
고가
176.06
볼륨
718
일일 변동
-1.64%
월 변동
-1.13%
6개월 변동
23.60%
년간 변동율
30.47%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
-32 K
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
1.792 M
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
-0.271 M
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M