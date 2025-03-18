QuotesSections
Currencies / IAI
IAI: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

173.88 USD 2.90 (1.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IAI exchange rate has changed by -1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.88 and at a high of 176.06.

Follow iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IAI stock price today?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock is priced at 173.88 today. It trades within -1.64%, yesterday's close was 176.78, and trading volume reached 718. The live price chart of IAI shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is currently valued at 173.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.47% and USD. View the chart live to track IAI movements.

How to buy IAI stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF shares at the current price of 173.88. Orders are usually placed near 173.88 or 174.18, while 718 and -1.13% show market activity. Follow IAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IAI stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF involves considering the yearly range 116.88 - 179.06 and current price 173.88. Many compare -1.13% and 23.60% before placing orders at 173.88 or 174.18. Explore the IAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF in the past year was 179.06. Within 116.88 - 179.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 176.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers &amp; Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) over the year was 116.88. Comparing it with the current 173.88 and 116.88 - 179.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IAI stock split?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 176.78, and 30.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
173.88 176.06
Year Range
116.88 179.06
Previous Close
176.78
Open
175.87
Bid
173.88
Ask
174.18
Low
173.88
High
176.06
Volume
718
Daily Change
-1.64%
Month Change
-1.13%
6 Months Change
23.60%
Year Change
30.47%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M