FSTA: Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF
FSTA fiyatı bugün 0.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.95 aralığında işlem gördü.
Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
FSTA haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is FSTA stock price today?
Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock is priced at 49.87 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 49.67, and trading volume reached 255. The live price chart of FSTA shows these updates.
Does Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF is currently valued at 49.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FSTA movements.
How to buy FSTA stock?
You can buy Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF shares at the current price of 49.87. Orders are usually placed near 49.87 or 50.17, while 255 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow FSTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSTA stock?
Investing in Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.45 - 52.95 and current price 49.87. Many compare -2.71% and -2.50% before placing orders at 49.87 or 50.17. Explore the FSTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the past year was 52.95. Within 47.45 - 52.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) over the year was 47.45. Comparing it with the current 49.87 and 47.45 - 52.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSTA stock split?
Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.67, and -2.12% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 49.67
- Açılış
- 49.71
- Satış
- 49.87
- Alış
- 50.17
- Düşük
- 49.60
- Yüksek
- 49.95
- Hacim
- 255
- Günlük değişim
- 0.40%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.71%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -2.50%
- Yıllık değişim
- -2.12%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8