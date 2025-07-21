KotasyonBölümler
FSTA: Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF

49.87 USD 0.20 (0.40%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FSTA fiyatı bugün 0.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.95 aralığında işlem gördü.

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

FSTA haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is FSTA stock price today?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock is priced at 49.87 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 49.67, and trading volume reached 255. The live price chart of FSTA shows these updates.

Does Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF is currently valued at 49.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FSTA movements.

How to buy FSTA stock?

You can buy Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF shares at the current price of 49.87. Orders are usually placed near 49.87 or 50.17, while 255 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow FSTA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FSTA stock?

Investing in Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.45 - 52.95 and current price 49.87. Many compare -2.71% and -2.50% before placing orders at 49.87 or 50.17. Explore the FSTA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the past year was 52.95. Within 47.45 - 52.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) over the year was 47.45. Comparing it with the current 49.87 and 47.45 - 52.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSTA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FSTA stock split?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.67, and -2.12% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
49.60 49.95
Yıllık aralık
47.45 52.95
Önceki kapanış
49.67
Açılış
49.71
Satış
49.87
Alış
50.17
Düşük
49.60
Yüksek
49.95
Hacim
255
Günlük değişim
0.40%
Aylık değişim
-2.71%
6 aylık değişim
-2.50%
Yıllık değişim
-2.12%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8