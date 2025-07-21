QuotesSections
Currencies / FSTA
Back to US Stock Market

FSTA: Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF

49.87 USD 0.20 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FSTA exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.60 and at a high of 49.95.

Follow Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FSTA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FSTA stock price today?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock is priced at 49.87 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 49.67, and trading volume reached 255. The live price chart of FSTA shows these updates.

Does Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF is currently valued at 49.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FSTA movements.

How to buy FSTA stock?

You can buy Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF shares at the current price of 49.87. Orders are usually placed near 49.87 or 50.17, while 255 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow FSTA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FSTA stock?

Investing in Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.45 - 52.95 and current price 49.87. Many compare -2.71% and -2.50% before placing orders at 49.87 or 50.17. Explore the FSTA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the past year was 52.95. Within 47.45 - 52.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) over the year was 47.45. Comparing it with the current 49.87 and 47.45 - 52.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSTA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FSTA stock split?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.67, and -2.12% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
49.60 49.95
Year Range
47.45 52.95
Previous Close
49.67
Open
49.71
Bid
49.87
Ask
50.17
Low
49.60
High
49.95
Volume
255
Daily Change
0.40%
Month Change
-2.71%
6 Months Change
-2.50%
Year Change
-2.12%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8