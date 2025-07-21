- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FSTA: Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF
FSTA 환율이 오늘 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.35이고 고가는 49.67이었습니다.
Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSTA News
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)?
- Could Rate Cuts, Economic Resiliency Spark An End-Of-Year Rally?
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Here's Why It's Time to Revisit Consumer Staples ETFs
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- Fuller, Smith & Turner launches new share buyback program
- Fuller’s concludes buyback program, extends with additional 1 million shares
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Unstapled: Size Does Not Equal Safety
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- KXI ETF: The Global Case For Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:KXI)
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- VDC: A Balance Of Stability And Growth (NYSEARCA:VDC)
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)?
- Fuller shareholders approve all resolutions at annual meeting
- Fuller, Smith & Turner director’s son purchases B shares
자주 묻는 질문
What is FSTA stock price today?
Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock is priced at 49.67 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 49.60, and trading volume reached 146. The live price chart of FSTA shows these updates.
Does Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF is currently valued at 49.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.51% and USD. View the chart live to track FSTA movements.
How to buy FSTA stock?
You can buy Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF shares at the current price of 49.67. Orders are usually placed near 49.67 or 49.97, while 146 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow FSTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FSTA stock?
Investing in Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.45 - 52.95 and current price 49.67. Many compare -3.10% and -2.89% before placing orders at 49.67 or 49.97. Explore the FSTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the past year was 52.95. Within 47.45 - 52.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) over the year was 47.45. Comparing it with the current 49.67 and 47.45 - 52.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FSTA stock split?
Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.60, and -2.51% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 49.60
- 시가
- 49.43
- Bid
- 49.67
- Ask
- 49.97
- 저가
- 49.35
- 고가
- 49.67
- 볼륨
- 146
- 일일 변동
- 0.14%
- 월 변동
- -3.10%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.89%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.51%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8