FSTA: Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF

49.67 USD 0.07 (0.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FSTA 환율이 오늘 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.35이고 고가는 49.67이었습니다.

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is FSTA stock price today?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock is priced at 49.67 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 49.60, and trading volume reached 146. The live price chart of FSTA shows these updates.

Does Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF is currently valued at 49.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.51% and USD. View the chart live to track FSTA movements.

How to buy FSTA stock?

You can buy Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF shares at the current price of 49.67. Orders are usually placed near 49.67 or 49.97, while 146 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow FSTA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FSTA stock?

Investing in Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.45 - 52.95 and current price 49.67. Many compare -3.10% and -2.89% before placing orders at 49.67 or 49.97. Explore the FSTA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the past year was 52.95. Within 47.45 - 52.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) over the year was 47.45. Comparing it with the current 49.67 and 47.45 - 52.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FSTA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FSTA stock split?

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.60, and -2.51% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
49.35 49.67
년간 변동
47.45 52.95
이전 종가
49.60
시가
49.43
Bid
49.67
Ask
49.97
저가
49.35
고가
49.67
볼륨
146
일일 변동
0.14%
월 변동
-3.10%
6개월 변동
-2.89%
년간 변동율
-2.51%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8