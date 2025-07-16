KotasyonBölümler
EFIV: SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

63.58 USD 0.31 (0.49%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EFIV fiyatı bugün 0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 63.20 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 63.61 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EFIV stock price today?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock is priced at 63.58 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 63.27, and trading volume reached 131. The live price chart of EFIV shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is currently valued at 63.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.60% and USD. View the chart live to track EFIV movements.

How to buy EFIV stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF shares at the current price of 63.58. Orders are usually placed near 63.58 or 63.88, while 131 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow EFIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFIV stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.16 - 63.62 and current price 63.58. Many compare 4.57% and 19.29% before placing orders at 63.58 or 63.88. Explore the EFIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the past year was 63.62. Within 46.16 - 63.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) over the year was 46.16. Comparing it with the current 63.58 and 46.16 - 63.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFIV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFIV stock split?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.27, and 14.60% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
63.20 63.61
Yıllık aralık
46.16 63.62
Önceki kapanış
63.27
Açılış
63.20
Satış
63.58
Alış
63.88
Düşük
63.20
Yüksek
63.61
Hacim
131
Günlük değişim
0.49%
Aylık değişim
4.57%
6 aylık değişim
19.29%
Yıllık değişim
14.60%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8