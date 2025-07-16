- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EFIV: SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
EFIV fiyatı bugün 0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 63.20 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 63.61 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFIV haberleri
- Singularity And The Buzzard
- S&P 500 Reaches New Height As Investors Shift Time Horizon
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Bubble Term
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Oil Is Probably Not The Market’s Biggest Threat
- S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In July 2025
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EFIV stock price today?
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock is priced at 63.58 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 63.27, and trading volume reached 131. The live price chart of EFIV shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is currently valued at 63.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.60% and USD. View the chart live to track EFIV movements.
How to buy EFIV stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF shares at the current price of 63.58. Orders are usually placed near 63.58 or 63.88, while 131 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow EFIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFIV stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.16 - 63.62 and current price 63.58. Many compare 4.57% and 19.29% before placing orders at 63.58 or 63.88. Explore the EFIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the past year was 63.62. Within 46.16 - 63.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) over the year was 46.16. Comparing it with the current 63.58 and 46.16 - 63.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFIV stock split?
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.27, and 14.60% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 63.27
- Açılış
- 63.20
- Satış
- 63.58
- Alış
- 63.88
- Düşük
- 63.20
- Yüksek
- 63.61
- Hacim
- 131
- Günlük değişim
- 0.49%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.57%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 19.29%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.60%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8