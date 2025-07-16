QuotesSections
EFIV: SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

63.58 USD 0.31 (0.49%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFIV exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.20 and at a high of 63.61.

Follow SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EFIV stock price today?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock is priced at 63.58 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 63.27, and trading volume reached 131. The live price chart of EFIV shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is currently valued at 63.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.60% and USD. View the chart live to track EFIV movements.

How to buy EFIV stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF shares at the current price of 63.58. Orders are usually placed near 63.58 or 63.88, while 131 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow EFIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFIV stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.16 - 63.62 and current price 63.58. Many compare 4.57% and 19.29% before placing orders at 63.58 or 63.88. Explore the EFIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the past year was 63.62. Within 46.16 - 63.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) over the year was 46.16. Comparing it with the current 63.58 and 46.16 - 63.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFIV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFIV stock split?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.27, and 14.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
63.20 63.61
Year Range
46.16 63.62
Previous Close
63.27
Open
63.20
Bid
63.58
Ask
63.88
Low
63.20
High
63.61
Volume
131
Daily Change
0.49%
Month Change
4.57%
6 Months Change
19.29%
Year Change
14.60%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8