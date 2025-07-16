- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EFIV: SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
EFIV 환율이 오늘 0.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.16이고 고가는 63.44이었습니다.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFIV News
- Singularity And The Buzzard
- S&P 500 Reaches New Height As Investors Shift Time Horizon
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Bubble Term
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Oil Is Probably Not The Market’s Biggest Threat
- S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In July 2025
자주 묻는 질문
What is EFIV stock price today?
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock is priced at 63.27 today. It trades within 0.30%, yesterday's close was 63.08, and trading volume reached 82. The live price chart of EFIV shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is currently valued at 63.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.04% and USD. View the chart live to track EFIV movements.
How to buy EFIV stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF shares at the current price of 63.27. Orders are usually placed near 63.27 or 63.57, while 82 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow EFIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFIV stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.16 - 63.62 and current price 63.27. Many compare 4.06% and 18.71% before placing orders at 63.27 or 63.57. Explore the EFIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the past year was 63.62. Within 46.16 - 63.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) over the year was 46.16. Comparing it with the current 63.27 and 46.16 - 63.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFIV stock split?
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.08, and 14.04% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 63.08
- 시가
- 63.28
- Bid
- 63.27
- Ask
- 63.57
- 저가
- 63.16
- 고가
- 63.44
- 볼륨
- 82
- 일일 변동
- 0.30%
- 월 변동
- 4.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.04%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8