DVOL: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

35.46 USD 0.22 (0.62%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DVOL fiyatı bugün 0.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.27 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.46 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is DVOL stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 35.46 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 35.24, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of DVOL shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 35.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.39% and USD. View the chart live to track DVOL movements.

How to buy DVOL stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 35.46. Orders are usually placed near 35.46 or 35.76, while 30 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow DVOL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVOL stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.30 - 36.62 and current price 35.46. Many compare 1.46% and -0.06% before placing orders at 35.46 or 35.76. Explore the DVOL price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 36.62. Within 31.30 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) over the year was 31.30. Comparing it with the current 35.46 and 31.30 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVOL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVOL stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.24, and 7.39% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
35.27 35.46
Yıllık aralık
31.30 36.62
Önceki kapanış
35.24
Açılış
35.27
Satış
35.46
Alış
35.76
Düşük
35.27
Yüksek
35.46
Hacim
30
Günlük değişim
0.62%
Aylık değişim
1.46%
6 aylık değişim
-0.06%
Yıllık değişim
7.39%
