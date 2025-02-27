시세섹션
DVOL
DVOL: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

35.24 USD 0.07 (0.20%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DVOL 환율이 오늘 0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.15이고 고가는 35.25이었습니다.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DVOL stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 35.17, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of DVOL shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.72% and USD. View the chart live to track DVOL movements.

How to buy DVOL stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 28 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow DVOL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVOL stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.30 - 36.62 and current price 35.24. Many compare 0.83% and -0.68% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54. Explore the DVOL price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 36.62. Within 31.30 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) over the year was 31.30. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 31.30 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVOL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVOL stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.17, and 6.72% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
35.15 35.25
년간 변동
31.30 36.62
이전 종가
35.17
시가
35.19
Bid
35.24
Ask
35.54
저가
35.15
고가
35.25
볼륨
28
일일 변동
0.20%
월 변동
0.83%
6개월 변동
-0.68%
년간 변동율
6.72%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8