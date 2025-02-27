- 개요
DVOL: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
DVOL 환율이 오늘 0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.15이고 고가는 35.25이었습니다.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DVOL stock price today?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 35.17, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of DVOL shows these updates.
Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.72% and USD. View the chart live to track DVOL movements.
How to buy DVOL stock?
You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 28 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow DVOL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVOL stock?
Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.30 - 36.62 and current price 35.24. Many compare 0.83% and -0.68% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54. Explore the DVOL price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 36.62. Within 31.30 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) over the year was 31.30. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 31.30 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVOL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVOL stock split?
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.17, and 6.72% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 35.17
- 시가
- 35.19
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- 저가
- 35.15
- 고가
- 35.25
- 볼륨
- 28
- 일일 변동
- 0.20%
- 월 변동
- 0.83%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.68%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.72%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8