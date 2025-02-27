QuotesSections
Currencies / DVOL
DVOL: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

35.46 USD 0.22 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DVOL exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.27 and at a high of 35.46.

Follow First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DVOL stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 35.46 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 35.24, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of DVOL shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 35.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.39% and USD. View the chart live to track DVOL movements.

How to buy DVOL stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 35.46. Orders are usually placed near 35.46 or 35.76, while 30 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow DVOL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVOL stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.30 - 36.62 and current price 35.46. Many compare 1.46% and -0.06% before placing orders at 35.46 or 35.76. Explore the DVOL price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 36.62. Within 31.30 - 36.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) over the year was 31.30. Comparing it with the current 35.46 and 31.30 - 36.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVOL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVOL stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.24, and 7.39% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.27 35.46
Year Range
31.30 36.62
Previous Close
35.24
Open
35.27
Bid
35.46
Ask
35.76
Low
35.27
High
35.46
Volume
30
Daily Change
0.62%
Month Change
1.46%
6 Months Change
-0.06%
Year Change
7.39%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8