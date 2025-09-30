- Genel bakış
DVAL: BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF
DVAL fiyatı bugün -0.07% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.48 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.51 aralığında işlem gördü.
BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DVAL stock price today?
BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 14.51 today. It trades within -0.07%, yesterday's close was 14.52, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of DVAL shows these updates.
Does BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 14.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.11% and USD. View the chart live to track DVAL movements.
How to buy DVAL stock?
You can buy BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 14.51. Orders are usually placed near 14.51 or 14.81, while 6 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow DVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVAL stock?
Investing in BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.91 - 15.07 and current price 14.51. Many compare 0.62% and 7.96% before placing orders at 14.51 or 14.81. Explore the DVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 15.07. Within 11.91 - 15.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) over the year was 11.91. Comparing it with the current 14.51 and 11.91 - 15.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVAL stock split?
BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.52, and 2.11% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 14.52
- Açılış
- 14.48
- Satış
- 14.51
- Alış
- 14.81
- Düşük
- 14.48
- Yüksek
- 14.51
- Hacim
- 6
- Günlük değişim
- -0.07%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.62%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.96%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.11%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8