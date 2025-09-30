- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DVAL: BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF
DVAL 환율이 오늘 0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.52이고 고가는 14.53이었습니다.
BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DVAL stock price today?
BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 14.52 today. It trades within 0.07%, yesterday's close was 14.51, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DVAL shows these updates.
Does BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 14.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.18% and USD. View the chart live to track DVAL movements.
How to buy DVAL stock?
You can buy BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 14.52. Orders are usually placed near 14.52 or 14.82, while 4 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow DVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVAL stock?
Investing in BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.91 - 15.07 and current price 14.52. Many compare 0.69% and 8.04% before placing orders at 14.52 or 14.82. Explore the DVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 15.07. Within 11.91 - 15.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) over the year was 11.91. Comparing it with the current 14.52 and 11.91 - 15.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVAL stock split?
BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.51, and 2.18% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 14.51
- 시가
- 14.53
- Bid
- 14.52
- Ask
- 14.82
- 저가
- 14.52
- 고가
- 14.53
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- 0.07%
- 월 변동
- 0.69%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.04%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.18%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8