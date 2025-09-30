시세섹션
통화 / DVAL
주식로 돌아가기

DVAL: BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF

14.52 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DVAL 환율이 오늘 0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.52이고 고가는 14.53이었습니다.

BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is DVAL stock price today?

BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 14.52 today. It trades within 0.07%, yesterday's close was 14.51, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DVAL shows these updates.

Does BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 14.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.18% and USD. View the chart live to track DVAL movements.

How to buy DVAL stock?

You can buy BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 14.52. Orders are usually placed near 14.52 or 14.82, while 4 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow DVAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVAL stock?

Investing in BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.91 - 15.07 and current price 14.52. Many compare 0.69% and 8.04% before placing orders at 14.52 or 14.82. Explore the DVAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 15.07. Within 11.91 - 15.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) over the year was 11.91. Comparing it with the current 14.52 and 11.91 - 15.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVAL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVAL stock split?

BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.51, and 2.18% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
14.52 14.53
년간 변동
11.91 15.07
이전 종가
14.51
시가
14.53
Bid
14.52
Ask
14.82
저가
14.52
고가
14.53
볼륨
4
일일 변동
0.07%
월 변동
0.69%
6개월 변동
8.04%
년간 변동율
2.18%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8