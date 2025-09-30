QuotesSections
Currencies / DVAL
DVAL: BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF

14.51 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DVAL exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.48 and at a high of 14.51.

Follow BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DVAL stock price today?

BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 14.51 today. It trades within -0.07%, yesterday's close was 14.52, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of DVAL shows these updates.

Does BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 14.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.11% and USD. View the chart live to track DVAL movements.

How to buy DVAL stock?

You can buy BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 14.51. Orders are usually placed near 14.51 or 14.81, while 6 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow DVAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVAL stock?

Investing in BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.91 - 15.07 and current price 14.51. Many compare 0.62% and 7.96% before placing orders at 14.51 or 14.81. Explore the DVAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 15.07. Within 11.91 - 15.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) over the year was 11.91. Comparing it with the current 14.51 and 11.91 - 15.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVAL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVAL stock split?

BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.52, and 2.11% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
14.48 14.51
Year Range
11.91 15.07
Previous Close
14.52
Open
14.48
Bid
14.51
Ask
14.81
Low
14.48
High
14.51
Volume
6
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
7.96%
Year Change
2.11%
