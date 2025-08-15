KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / DTEC
DTEC: ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

50.90 USD 0.35 (0.68%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DTEC fiyatı bugün -0.68% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 50.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.14 aralığında işlem gördü.

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DTEC stock price today?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock is priced at 50.90 today. It trades within -0.68%, yesterday's close was 51.25, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DTEC shows these updates.

Does ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock pay dividends?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF is currently valued at 50.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.74% and USD. View the chart live to track DTEC movements.

How to buy DTEC stock?

You can buy ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF shares at the current price of 50.90. Orders are usually placed near 50.90 or 51.20, while 4 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow DTEC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DTEC stock?

Investing in ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.69 - 52.00 and current price 50.90. Many compare 2.77% and 17.36% before placing orders at 50.90 or 51.20. Explore the DTEC price chart live with daily changes.

What are ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF in the past year was 52.00. Within 37.69 - 52.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF (DTEC) over the year was 37.69. Comparing it with the current 50.90 and 37.69 - 52.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTEC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DTEC stock split?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.25, and 16.74% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
50.90 51.14
Yıllık aralık
37.69 52.00
Önceki kapanış
51.25
Açılış
51.14
Satış
50.90
Alış
51.20
Düşük
50.90
Yüksek
51.14
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
-0.68%
Aylık değişim
2.77%
6 aylık değişim
17.36%
Yıllık değişim
16.74%
