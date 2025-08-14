시세섹션
통화 / DTEC
DTEC: ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

51.25 USD 0.26 (0.51%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DTEC 환율이 오늘 0.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 51.16이고 고가는 51.25이었습니다.

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

DTEC News

자주 묻는 질문

What is DTEC stock price today?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock is priced at 51.25 today. It trades within 0.51%, yesterday's close was 50.99, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of DTEC shows these updates.

Does ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock pay dividends?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF is currently valued at 51.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.55% and USD. View the chart live to track DTEC movements.

How to buy DTEC stock?

You can buy ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF shares at the current price of 51.25. Orders are usually placed near 51.25 or 51.55, while 7 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow DTEC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DTEC stock?

Investing in ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.69 - 52.00 and current price 51.25. Many compare 3.47% and 18.17% before placing orders at 51.25 or 51.55. Explore the DTEC price chart live with daily changes.

What are ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF in the past year was 52.00. Within 37.69 - 52.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF (DTEC) over the year was 37.69. Comparing it with the current 51.25 and 37.69 - 52.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTEC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DTEC stock split?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.99, and 17.55% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
51.16 51.25
년간 변동
37.69 52.00
이전 종가
50.99
시가
51.17
Bid
51.25
Ask
51.55
저가
51.16
고가
51.25
볼륨
7
일일 변동
0.51%
월 변동
3.47%
6개월 변동
18.17%
년간 변동율
17.55%
