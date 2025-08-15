QuotesSections
DTEC: ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

50.90 USD 0.35 (0.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DTEC exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.90 and at a high of 51.14.

Follow ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DTEC stock price today?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock is priced at 50.90 today. It trades within -0.68%, yesterday's close was 51.25, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DTEC shows these updates.

Does ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock pay dividends?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF is currently valued at 50.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.74% and USD. View the chart live to track DTEC movements.

How to buy DTEC stock?

You can buy ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF shares at the current price of 50.90. Orders are usually placed near 50.90 or 51.20, while 4 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow DTEC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DTEC stock?

Investing in ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.69 - 52.00 and current price 50.90. Many compare 2.77% and 17.36% before placing orders at 50.90 or 51.20. Explore the DTEC price chart live with daily changes.

What are ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF in the past year was 52.00. Within 37.69 - 52.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF (DTEC) over the year was 37.69. Comparing it with the current 50.90 and 37.69 - 52.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTEC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DTEC stock split?

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.25, and 16.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.90 51.14
Year Range
37.69 52.00
Previous Close
51.25
Open
51.14
Bid
50.90
Ask
51.20
Low
50.90
High
51.14
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.68%
Month Change
2.77%
6 Months Change
17.36%
Year Change
16.74%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8