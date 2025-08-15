- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DTEC: ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF
DTEC exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.90 and at a high of 51.14.
Follow ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTEC News
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- AI Research Trip Reaffirms Bullish Outlook
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- September 2025 Perspective
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
- Our Thoughts On The AI Arms Race
- The Visible Alpha AI Monitor Update: What's Next For AI?
- ARKQ Is My AI Infrastructure Play, And It’s Delivering (BATS:ARKQ)
- Anything But The Doldrums
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DTEC stock price today?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock is priced at 50.90 today. It trades within -0.68%, yesterday's close was 51.25, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DTEC shows these updates.
Does ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock pay dividends?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF is currently valued at 50.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.74% and USD. View the chart live to track DTEC movements.
How to buy DTEC stock?
You can buy ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF shares at the current price of 50.90. Orders are usually placed near 50.90 or 51.20, while 4 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow DTEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DTEC stock?
Investing in ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.69 - 52.00 and current price 50.90. Many compare 2.77% and 17.36% before placing orders at 50.90 or 51.20. Explore the DTEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF in the past year was 52.00. Within 37.69 - 52.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF (DTEC) over the year was 37.69. Comparing it with the current 50.90 and 37.69 - 52.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DTEC stock split?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.25, and 16.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.25
- Open
- 51.14
- Bid
- 50.90
- Ask
- 51.20
- Low
- 50.90
- High
- 51.14
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- 2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.36%
- Year Change
- 16.74%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8