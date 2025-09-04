KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / DFE
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

DFE: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

70.31 USD 0.49 (0.70%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DFE fiyatı bugün 0.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 70.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.39 aralığında işlem gördü.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DFE haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DFE stock price today?

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 70.31 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 69.82, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DFE shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 70.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DFE movements.

How to buy DFE stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 70.31. Orders are usually placed near 70.31 or 70.61, while 5 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow DFE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFE stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 54.24 - 72.09 and current price 70.31. Many compare 2.15% and 15.15% before placing orders at 70.31 or 70.61. Explore the DFE price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 72.09. Within 54.24 - 72.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) over the year was 54.24. Comparing it with the current 70.31 and 54.24 - 72.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFE stock split?

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.82, and 12.23% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
70.31 70.39
Yıllık aralık
54.24 72.09
Önceki kapanış
69.82
Açılış
70.39
Satış
70.31
Alış
70.61
Düşük
70.31
Yüksek
70.39
Hacim
5
Günlük değişim
0.70%
Aylık değişim
2.15%
6 aylık değişim
15.15%
Yıllık değişim
12.23%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8