- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DFE: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund
DFE fiyatı bugün 0.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 70.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.39 aralığında işlem gördü.
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFE haberleri
- Rates Spark: Tight Timelines For Dutch Pension Reforms
- Eurozone Businesses Grow Cautiously More Optimistic For Months Ahead
- What Europe Stands To Lose From Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Revisited
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Rates Spark: Whimsical Data Clouds The Fed’s Path
- Eurozone Bank Lending Remains Unshaken By Global Uncertainty For Now
- Sticking With Granular Views In Europe
- Eurozone PMI Marches On Thanks To Stronger Services Sector
- Rates Spark: Will German And French PMIs Keep Our Bearish Rates Outlook Supported?
- Central Banks Struggle To Regain The Rates Narrative
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- Rates Spark: Resilient Risk Sentiment
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- Eurozone Exports Remain Muted As Tariffs And Weak Global Growth Bite
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Rates Spark: Bulls Pushing Down The Back End
- A U.S. Rate Cut Vs. A Very French Affair
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- Rates Spark: The German 2yr Yield Has Room To Fall Even On An ECB Hold
- Rates Spark: We're Not Anticipating A Crisis, But There, We’ve Said The Word
- Rates Spark: The U.S. 10yr Sniffs An Excuse To Test 4%
- Rates Spark: A Beige Book That Smells A Tariff Stutter
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DFE stock price today?
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 70.31 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 69.82, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DFE shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 70.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DFE movements.
How to buy DFE stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 70.31. Orders are usually placed near 70.31 or 70.61, while 5 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow DFE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFE stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 54.24 - 72.09 and current price 70.31. Many compare 2.15% and 15.15% before placing orders at 70.31 or 70.61. Explore the DFE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 72.09. Within 54.24 - 72.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) over the year was 54.24. Comparing it with the current 70.31 and 54.24 - 72.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFE stock split?
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.82, and 12.23% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 69.82
- Açılış
- 70.39
- Satış
- 70.31
- Alış
- 70.61
- Düşük
- 70.31
- Yüksek
- 70.39
- Hacim
- 5
- Günlük değişim
- 0.70%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.15%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 15.15%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.23%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8