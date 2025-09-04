QuotesSections
DFE: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

70.31 USD 0.49 (0.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DFE exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.31 and at a high of 70.39.

Follow WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DFE stock price today?

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 70.31 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 69.82, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DFE shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 70.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DFE movements.

How to buy DFE stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 70.31. Orders are usually placed near 70.31 or 70.61, while 5 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow DFE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFE stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 54.24 - 72.09 and current price 70.31. Many compare 2.15% and 15.15% before placing orders at 70.31 or 70.61. Explore the DFE price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 72.09. Within 54.24 - 72.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) over the year was 54.24. Comparing it with the current 70.31 and 54.24 - 72.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFE stock split?

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.82, and 12.23% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
70.31 70.39
Year Range
54.24 72.09
Previous Close
69.82
Open
70.39
Bid
70.31
Ask
70.61
Low
70.31
High
70.39
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.70%
Month Change
2.15%
6 Months Change
15.15%
Year Change
12.23%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8