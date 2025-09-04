- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DFE: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund
DFE 환율이 오늘 0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.82이고 고가는 69.87이었습니다.
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFE News
- Rates Spark: Tight Timelines For Dutch Pension Reforms
- Eurozone Businesses Grow Cautiously More Optimistic For Months Ahead
- What Europe Stands To Lose From Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Revisited
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Rates Spark: Whimsical Data Clouds The Fed’s Path
- Eurozone Bank Lending Remains Unshaken By Global Uncertainty For Now
- Sticking With Granular Views In Europe
- Eurozone PMI Marches On Thanks To Stronger Services Sector
- Rates Spark: Will German And French PMIs Keep Our Bearish Rates Outlook Supported?
- Central Banks Struggle To Regain The Rates Narrative
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- Rates Spark: Resilient Risk Sentiment
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- Eurozone Exports Remain Muted As Tariffs And Weak Global Growth Bite
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Rates Spark: Bulls Pushing Down The Back End
- A U.S. Rate Cut Vs. A Very French Affair
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- Rates Spark: The German 2yr Yield Has Room To Fall Even On An ECB Hold
- Rates Spark: We're Not Anticipating A Crisis, But There, We’ve Said The Word
- Rates Spark: The U.S. 10yr Sniffs An Excuse To Test 4%
- Rates Spark: A Beige Book That Smells A Tariff Stutter
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFE stock price today?
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 69.82 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 69.78, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DFE shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 69.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.44% and USD. View the chart live to track DFE movements.
How to buy DFE stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 69.82. Orders are usually placed near 69.82 or 70.12, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DFE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFE stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 54.24 - 72.09 and current price 69.82. Many compare 1.44% and 14.35% before placing orders at 69.82 or 70.12. Explore the DFE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 72.09. Within 54.24 - 72.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) over the year was 54.24. Comparing it with the current 69.82 and 54.24 - 72.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFE stock split?
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.78, and 11.44% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 69.78
- 시가
- 69.82
- Bid
- 69.82
- Ask
- 70.12
- 저가
- 69.82
- 고가
- 69.87
- 볼륨
- 5
- 일일 변동
- 0.06%
- 월 변동
- 1.44%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.44%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8