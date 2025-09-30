- Genel bakış
CANQ: Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
CANQ fiyatı bugün -0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 29.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 30.08 aralığında işlem gördü.
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CANQ stock price today?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock is priced at 30.07 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 30.14, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of CANQ shows these updates.
Does Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF is currently valued at 30.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.39% and USD. View the chart live to track CANQ movements.
How to buy CANQ stock?
You can buy Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF shares at the current price of 30.07. Orders are usually placed near 30.07 or 30.37, while 6 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow CANQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CANQ stock?
Investing in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 30.82 and current price 30.07. Many compare 3.37% and 13.17% before placing orders at 30.07 or 30.37. Explore the CANQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF in the past year was 30.82. Within 25.11 - 30.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 30.07 and 25.11 - 30.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CANQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CANQ stock split?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.14, and 13.39% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 30.14
- Açılış
- 29.98
- Satış
- 30.07
- Alış
- 30.37
- Düşük
- 29.98
- Yüksek
- 30.08
- Hacim
- 6
- Günlük değişim
- -0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.37%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.17%
- Yıllık değişim
- 13.39%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8