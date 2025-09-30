- Overview
CANQ: Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
CANQ exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.98 and at a high of 30.08.
Follow Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CANQ stock price today?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock is priced at 30.07 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 30.14, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of CANQ shows these updates.
Does Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF is currently valued at 30.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.39% and USD. View the chart live to track CANQ movements.
How to buy CANQ stock?
You can buy Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF shares at the current price of 30.07. Orders are usually placed near 30.07 or 30.37, while 6 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow CANQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CANQ stock?
Investing in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 30.82 and current price 30.07. Many compare 3.37% and 13.17% before placing orders at 30.07 or 30.37. Explore the CANQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF in the past year was 30.82. Within 25.11 - 30.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 30.07 and 25.11 - 30.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CANQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CANQ stock split?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.14, and 13.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.14
- Open
- 29.98
- Bid
- 30.07
- Ask
- 30.37
- Low
- 29.98
- High
- 30.08
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 3.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.17%
- Year Change
- 13.39%
