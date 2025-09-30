- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CANQ: Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
CANQ 환율이 오늘 0.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.02이고 고가는 30.18이었습니다.
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CANQ stock price today?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock is priced at 30.14 today. It trades within 0.67%, yesterday's close was 29.94, and trading volume reached 62. The live price chart of CANQ shows these updates.
Does Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF is currently valued at 30.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.65% and USD. View the chart live to track CANQ movements.
How to buy CANQ stock?
You can buy Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF shares at the current price of 30.14. Orders are usually placed near 30.14 or 30.44, while 62 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow CANQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CANQ stock?
Investing in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 30.82 and current price 30.14. Many compare 3.61% and 13.44% before placing orders at 30.14 or 30.44. Explore the CANQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF in the past year was 30.82. Within 25.11 - 30.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 30.14 and 25.11 - 30.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CANQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CANQ stock split?
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.94, and 13.65% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 29.94
- 시가
- 30.15
- Bid
- 30.14
- Ask
- 30.44
- 저가
- 30.02
- 고가
- 30.18
- 볼륨
- 62
- 일일 변동
- 0.67%
- 월 변동
- 3.61%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.44%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.65%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4