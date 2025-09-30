시세섹션
CANQ: Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

30.14 USD 0.20 (0.67%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CANQ 환율이 오늘 0.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.02이고 고가는 30.18이었습니다.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is CANQ stock price today?

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock is priced at 30.14 today. It trades within 0.67%, yesterday's close was 29.94, and trading volume reached 62. The live price chart of CANQ shows these updates.

Does Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF is currently valued at 30.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.65% and USD. View the chart live to track CANQ movements.

How to buy CANQ stock?

You can buy Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF shares at the current price of 30.14. Orders are usually placed near 30.14 or 30.44, while 62 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow CANQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CANQ stock?

Investing in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 30.82 and current price 30.14. Many compare 3.61% and 13.44% before placing orders at 30.14 or 30.44. Explore the CANQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF in the past year was 30.82. Within 25.11 - 30.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 30.14 and 25.11 - 30.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CANQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CANQ stock split?

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.94, and 13.65% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
30.02 30.18
년간 변동
25.11 30.82
이전 종가
29.94
시가
30.15
Bid
30.14
Ask
30.44
저가
30.02
고가
30.18
볼륨
62
일일 변동
0.67%
월 변동
3.61%
6개월 변동
13.44%
년간 변동율
13.65%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4