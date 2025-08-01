Dövizler / AEIS
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
174.35 USD 4.60 (2.71%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AEIS fiyatı bugün 2.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 167.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 174.51 aralığında işlem gördü.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
167.00 174.51
Yıllık aralık
75.01 174.51
- Önceki kapanış
- 169.75
- Açılış
- 171.88
- Satış
- 174.35
- Alış
- 174.65
- Düşük
- 167.00
- Yüksek
- 174.51
- Hacim
- 2.315 K
- Günlük değişim
- 2.71%
- Aylık değişim
- 19.50%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 85.50%
- Yıllık değişim
- 67.31%
21 Eylül, Pazar