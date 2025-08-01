FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / AEIS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc

174.35 USD 4.60 (2.71%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AEIS fiyatı bugün 2.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 167.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 174.51 aralığında işlem gördü.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AEIS haberleri

Günlük aralık
167.00 174.51
Yıllık aralık
75.01 174.51
Önceki kapanış
169.75
Açılış
171.88
Satış
174.35
Alış
174.65
Düşük
167.00
Yüksek
174.51
Hacim
2.315 K
Günlük değişim
2.71%
Aylık değişim
19.50%
6 aylık değişim
85.50%
Yıllık değişim
67.31%
21 Eylül, Pazar