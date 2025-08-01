QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AEIS
Tornare a Azioni

AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc

174.35 USD 4.60 (2.71%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AEIS ha avuto una variazione del 2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.00 e ad un massimo di 174.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AEIS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
167.00 174.51
Intervallo Annuale
75.01 174.51
Chiusura Precedente
169.75
Apertura
171.88
Bid
174.35
Ask
174.65
Minimo
167.00
Massimo
174.51
Volume
2.315 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.71%
Variazione Mensile
19.50%
Variazione Semestrale
85.50%
Variazione Annuale
67.31%
20 settembre, sabato