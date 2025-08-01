Valute / AEIS
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
174.35 USD 4.60 (2.71%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AEIS ha avuto una variazione del 2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.00 e ad un massimo di 174.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AEIS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
167.00 174.51
Intervallo Annuale
75.01 174.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 169.75
- Apertura
- 171.88
- Bid
- 174.35
- Ask
- 174.65
- Minimo
- 167.00
- Massimo
- 174.51
- Volume
- 2.315 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 85.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 67.31%
20 settembre, sabato