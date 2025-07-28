Divisas / AEIS
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
157.79 USD 0.24 (0.15%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AEIS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 155.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 159.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Advanced Energy Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
155.25 159.98
Rango anual
75.01 163.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 158.03
- Open
- 157.73
- Bid
- 157.79
- Ask
- 158.09
- Low
- 155.25
- High
- 159.98
- Volumen
- 599
- Cambio diario
- -0.15%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.15%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 67.88%
- Cambio anual
- 51.42%
