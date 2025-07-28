CotizacionesSecciones
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc

157.79 USD 0.24 (0.15%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AEIS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 155.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 159.98.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Advanced Energy Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
155.25 159.98
Rango anual
75.01 163.00
Cierres anteriores
158.03
Open
157.73
Bid
157.79
Ask
158.09
Low
155.25
High
159.98
Volumen
599
Cambio diario
-0.15%
Cambio mensual
8.15%
Cambio a 6 meses
67.88%
Cambio anual
51.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B