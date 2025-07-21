货币 / AEIS
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
158.02 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AEIS汇率已更改-0.01%。当日，交易品种以低点155.27和高点159.60进行交易。
关注Advanced Energy Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEIS新闻
- 3 Solid Stocks to Buy on Steady Growth in Semiconductor Sales
- Implied Volatility Surging for Advanced Energy Industries Stock Options
- Is Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- Here's Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- KeyBanc raises Advanced Energy Industries stock price target on data center growth
- Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Advanced Energy Industries stock hits all-time high at 145.7 USD
- Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AEIS)
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q2 Revenue Up 21%
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Advanced Energy Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 21%, Data Center segment soars 94%
- Advanced Energy earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Advanced Energy Industries price target raised to $150 from $130 at Stifel
- Coupang Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- FOXA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Snap Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Advanced Energy announces $0.10 quarterly dividend
- Advanced Energy Industries stock hits all-time high at 144.54 USD
日范围
155.27 159.60
年范围
75.01 163.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 158.03
- 开盘价
- 157.73
- 卖价
- 158.02
- 买价
- 158.32
- 最低价
- 155.27
- 最高价
- 159.60
- 交易量
- 145
- 日变化
- -0.01%
- 月变化
- 8.31%
- 6个月变化
- 68.12%
- 年变化
- 51.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值