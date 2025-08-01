통화 / AEIS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
174.35 USD 4.60 (2.71%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AEIS 환율이 오늘 2.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 167.00이고 고가는 174.51이었습니다.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEIS News
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Soars 7.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Emcor Stock, Hims & Hers, SiTime Among New Stocks On IBD Watchlists
- AEIS, 사상 최고치인 164.84달러 기록
- Advanced Energy Industries stock hits all-time high at $164.84
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Great Choice
- 3 Solid Stocks to Buy on Steady Growth in Semiconductor Sales
- Implied Volatility Surging for Advanced Energy Industries Stock Options
- Is Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- Here's Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- KeyBanc raises Advanced Energy Industries stock price target on data center growth
- Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Advanced Energy Industries stock hits all-time high at 145.7 USD
- Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AEIS)
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q2 Revenue Up 21%
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Advanced Energy Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 21%, Data Center segment soars 94%
- Advanced Energy earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Advanced Energy Industries price target raised to $150 from $130 at Stifel
- Coupang Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- FOXA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
일일 변동 비율
167.00 174.51
년간 변동
75.01 174.51
- 이전 종가
- 169.75
- 시가
- 171.88
- Bid
- 174.35
- Ask
- 174.65
- 저가
- 167.00
- 고가
- 174.51
- 볼륨
- 2.315 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.71%
- 월 변동
- 19.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 85.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 67.31%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K