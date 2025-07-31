通貨 / AEIS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
169.75 USD 11.96 (7.58%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AEISの今日の為替レートは、7.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり160.68の安値と171.21の高値で取引されました。
Advanced Energy Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEIS News
- Emcor Stock, Hims & Hers, SiTime Among New Stocks On IBD Watchlists
- アドバンスト・エネルギー・インダストリーズの株価、史上最高値の164.84ドルを記録
- Advanced Energy Industries stock hits all-time high at $164.84
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Great Choice
- 3 Solid Stocks to Buy on Steady Growth in Semiconductor Sales
- Implied Volatility Surging for Advanced Energy Industries Stock Options
- Is Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- Here's Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- KeyBanc raises Advanced Energy Industries stock price target on data center growth
- Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Advanced Energy Industries stock hits all-time high at 145.7 USD
- Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AEIS)
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q2 Revenue Up 21%
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Advanced Energy Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 21%, Data Center segment soars 94%
- Advanced Energy earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Advanced Energy Industries price target raised to $150 from $130 at Stifel
- Coupang Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- FOXA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Snap Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
1日のレンジ
160.68 171.21
1年のレンジ
75.01 171.21
- 以前の終値
- 157.79
- 始値
- 160.68
- 買値
- 169.75
- 買値
- 170.05
- 安値
- 160.68
- 高値
- 171.21
- 出来高
- 1.801 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 80.60%
- 1年の変化
- 62.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K