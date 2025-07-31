クォートセクション
通貨 / AEIS
株に戻る

AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc

169.75 USD 11.96 (7.58%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AEISの今日の為替レートは、7.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり160.68の安値と171.21の高値で取引されました。

Advanced Energy Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AEIS News

1日のレンジ
160.68 171.21
1年のレンジ
75.01 171.21
以前の終値
157.79
始値
160.68
買値
169.75
買値
170.05
安値
160.68
高値
171.21
出来高
1.801 K
1日の変化
7.58%
1ヶ月の変化
16.35%
6ヶ月の変化
80.60%
1年の変化
62.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K