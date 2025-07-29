Moedas / AEIS
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
162.18 USD 4.39 (2.78%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AEIS para hoje mudou para 2.78%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 160.68 e o mais alto foi 164.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Advanced Energy Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
160.68 164.83
Faixa anual
75.01 164.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 157.79
- Open
- 160.68
- Bid
- 162.18
- Ask
- 162.48
- Low
- 160.68
- High
- 164.83
- Volume
- 39
- Mudança diária
- 2.78%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 72.55%
- Mudança anual
- 55.63%
