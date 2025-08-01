Devises / AEIS
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
174.35 USD 4.60 (2.71%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AEIS a changé de 2.71% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 167.00 et à un maximum de 174.51.
Suivez la dynamique Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
AEIS Nouvelles
Range quotidien
167.00 174.51
Range Annuel
75.01 174.51
- Clôture Précédente
- 169.75
- Ouverture
- 171.88
- Bid
- 174.35
- Ask
- 174.65
- Plus Bas
- 167.00
- Plus Haut
- 174.51
- Volume
- 2.315 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.71%
- Changement Mensuel
- 19.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 85.50%
- Changement Annuel
- 67.31%
20 septembre, samedi