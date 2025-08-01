CotationsSections
Devises / AEIS
Retour à Actions

AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc

174.35 USD 4.60 (2.71%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AEIS a changé de 2.71% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 167.00 et à un maximum de 174.51.

Suivez la dynamique Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AEIS Nouvelles

Range quotidien
167.00 174.51
Range Annuel
75.01 174.51
Clôture Précédente
169.75
Ouverture
171.88
Bid
174.35
Ask
174.65
Plus Bas
167.00
Plus Haut
174.51
Volume
2.315 K
Changement quotidien
2.71%
Changement Mensuel
19.50%
Changement à 6 Mois
85.50%
Changement Annuel
67.31%
20 septembre, samedi