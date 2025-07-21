QuotesSections
Currencies / AEIS
Back to US Stock Market

AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc

156.85 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AEIS exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.07 and at a high of 158.34.

Follow Advanced Energy Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AEIS News

Daily Range
155.07 158.34
Year Range
75.01 163.00
Previous Close
156.74
Open
157.39
Bid
156.85
Ask
157.15
Low
155.07
High
158.34
Volume
321
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
7.51%
6 Months Change
66.88%
Year Change
50.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%