AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
156.85 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AEIS exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.07 and at a high of 158.34.
Follow Advanced Energy Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AEIS News
- 3 Solid Stocks to Buy on Steady Growth in Semiconductor Sales
- Implied Volatility Surging for Advanced Energy Industries Stock Options
- Is Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 4th
- Here's Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- KeyBanc raises Advanced Energy Industries stock price target on data center growth
- Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Advanced Energy Industries stock hits all-time high at 145.7 USD
- Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AEIS)
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q2 Revenue Up 21%
- Advanced Energy (AEIS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Advanced Energy Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 21%, Data Center segment soars 94%
- Advanced Energy earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Advanced Energy Industries price target raised to $150 from $130 at Stifel
- Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Advanced Energy announces $0.10 quarterly dividend
- Advanced Energy Industries stock hits all-time high at 144.54 USD
Daily Range
155.07 158.34
Year Range
75.01 163.00
- Previous Close
- 156.74
- Open
- 157.39
- Bid
- 156.85
- Ask
- 157.15
- Low
- 155.07
- High
- 158.34
- Volume
- 321
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 7.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.88%
- Year Change
- 50.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%