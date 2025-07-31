KurseKategorien
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc

169.75 USD 11.96 (7.58%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AEIS hat sich für heute um 7.58% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 160.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 171.21 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Advanced Energy Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
160.68 171.21
Jahresspanne
75.01 171.21
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
157.79
Eröffnung
160.68
Bid
169.75
Ask
170.05
Tief
160.68
Hoch
171.21
Volumen
1.801 K
Tagesänderung
7.58%
Monatsänderung
16.35%
6-Monatsänderung
80.60%
Jahresänderung
62.89%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K