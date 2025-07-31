Währungen / AEIS
AEIS: Advanced Energy Industries Inc
169.75 USD 11.96 (7.58%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AEIS hat sich für heute um 7.58% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 160.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 171.21 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Advanced Energy Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
160.68 171.21
Jahresspanne
75.01 171.21
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 157.79
- Eröffnung
- 160.68
- Bid
- 169.75
- Ask
- 170.05
- Tief
- 160.68
- Hoch
- 171.21
- Volumen
- 1.801 K
- Tagesänderung
- 7.58%
- Monatsänderung
- 16.35%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 80.60%
- Jahresänderung
- 62.89%
