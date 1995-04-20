Agresive extrem brain
- Göstergeler
- Afifah Huwaidah
- Sürüm: 3.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
hello friend, there is an active adx based indicator for binary options, it only operates on 1 currency (eurusd) on TF M1, it operates the signal on the next candle. indicator test results within 2 months are very satisfactory, accuracy exceeds 85%. very optimal run in markets that issue news (medium impact and high impact). so of course it is very optimal, only a 1 month and lifetime trial is available.For orders, please go to the telegram developer: https://t.me/AgresivetradingSupport (@agresivetradingsupport)
Thank you, greetings AGGRESSIVE TRADING
Thank you, greetings AGGRESSIVE TRADING