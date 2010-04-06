OrderHelper MT4

OrderHelper script is super easy and trader friendly to use. It would boost your trading experience. Because it is designed to open one to multiple orders quickly with just one click. Besides using the OrderHelper script, traders can define various parameters for open orders such as the symbol, order type, lot size, stoploss, takeprofit and more. Basically, with this script traders can manage their open orders more efficiently and save their trading time.


OrderHelper manages:

• Open the number of orders as many as you want.

• Can choose a specific symbol without changing the charts.

• Place orders in any timeframe.

• Order type helps instant and pending orders.

• Can set stoploss and takeprofit. 

• Show alerts if you forget to set proper inputs.


Input details:

1. Number of orders: Enter number of orders you want to open (0 means no order will open)

2. Symbol: Enter the symbol name according to the broker's symbol name displayed on the MetaTrader platform (for entering correct symbol name like EURUSD/EURUSDm/EURUSD.micro, please check from menubar, View -> Market Watch -> Get symbol name from here). If you leave empty without entering any symbol name then order will be placed on the current open chart.

3. Lot size: Minimum lot size is 0.01

4. Stoploss: Enter stoploss level in points (0 means no SL will set)

5. Takeprofit: Enter takeprofit level in points (0 means no TP will set)

If orders SL/TP greater than 0, then check the minimum points allowed by the broker for that particular symbol,  check it from menubar, View -> Market Watch -> Symbol -> Right click -> Specification -> Stops level

6. Pending order pips: Enter number of pips for pending orders which is distant from current price level in points (0 means inactive pending orders)

7. Order type: Select order open type from dropdown list, there are seven types 

       i) NO_ORDER: Default selection, no order will open

      ii) BUY: Open buy order on the market current price

     iii) SELL: Open sell order on the market current price

     iv) BUY_LIMIT: Order places at a lower price than the market current price level

      v) BUY_STOP: Order places at a higher price than the market current price level

     vi) SELL_LIMIT: Order places at a higher price than the market current price level

    vii) SELL_STOP: Order places at a lower price than the market current price level


Note: please make sure your MetaTrader auto trading (Algo Trading) is on.

After downloading this product, if you have any queries, please don’t hesitate to message me. Finally, any suggestions to improve this product are really appreciated and would love to hear from you.


Önerilen ürünler
Pending Grid LIMIT Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for usin
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
The   UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly   is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. Features: Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart. Works instantly with a single execut
FREE
Account History Export
Yuriy Bykov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Cari işlem hesabının işlem geçmişinin dışa aktarımını gerçekleştirir. Dosya,   MQL4/Files   terminal klasörüne kaydedilir (   ana terminal menüsü aracılığıyla açılabilir:       Dosya -> Veri Dizinini Aç       (Ctrl+Shift+D) ve klasöre gidin       MQL5/Dosyalar)       veya terminalin   Common/Files   klasöründe. Dosya adı otomatik olarak oluşturulur veya komut dosyası parametreleri aracılığıyla manuel olarak ayarlanır. Geçmiş dosyası, bir EA kullanarak başka bir ticaret sunucusunda aynı işlem sır
FREE
Pending Grid STOP Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for using
Indicator Profitability Check
Tanvir Ahmed
Yardımcı programlar
Introduction: You can download free version from here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45252 Indicator Profitability Check is a custom script which will check the profitability of a buy-sell arrow based custom indicator’s signal profitability. So traders who are very confusing for a buy-sell arrow based custom signal indicator, should it test/use in live/demo account, then they now can make their decision very quickly by checking this profitability process with this script. This checking
Murrey Math MT4
Oleg Pavlenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Murray Math Advisor was created using a variant of the Murray Math Channel strategy based on the example of the Murray Math Line X MT4 indicator The bot trades pending limit orders, which it places at the last four levels. It does not use dangerous grid or Martingale strategies, but it is possible to increase volumes away from the central level to increase potential profits. To do this, set the parameter Increase Lot = true It can use protective stop loss and take profit The Expert Advi
Shield ME
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman
Yardımcı programlar
The shield allows the trader to easily close all profit / loss positions instantly while being able to protect winning positions. Every trader needs it in their day trading with one click. Features : one click close all positions in profit. one click close all positions in loss one click protect all positions in profit. are you suggest more features ? please contact me!. NOTE:  demo will not work in backtest because it not support button action.  
Watermark Symbol
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Grafikte filigran: Sembol + Zaman Dilimi / veya kendi metniniz # 1 Yardımcı Programım:   66'den fazla özellik içerir |   Herhangi   bir sorunuz varsa bana ulaşın Göstergenin ayarlarında şunları yapılandırabilirsiniz: Punto; Metin rengi; Yazı Tipi Adı; Pozisyon: 1 = Sol Üst; 2 = Sağ Üst; 3 = Sol Alt; 4 = Sağ Alt; 5 = Merkez; Geçerli Zaman dilimini göster: açık / kapalı; Kaldırılacak Sembolün öneki ( n_AUDCAD --> AUDCAD ); Kaldırılacak Sembolün soneki (USD CAD pro -> USD CAD); Özel metni göster:
PopitPros
Shahrulizam Bin Abdul Rashid
Yardımcı programlar
POPITPROS V2 MUTLTI ORDER SCALPING SYSTEM FOR MT4 The legendary scalper is on the market!.  Great For Scalping. PopitPros allows you to open multiple positions at the same price as well as close multiple positions at the same price. It allows you to setting multiple Trailing Stop Loss at the same price and has Breakeven feature as well. The setting is very simple. Set the value number of orders that you would like to open/trade and also the lot size. Keep in mind don't over leverage your accoun
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
Yardımcı programlar
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
Key Volumes
Pavel Verveyko
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator shows key volumes confirmed by the price movement. The indicator allows you to analyze volumes in the direction, frequency of occurrence, and their value. There are 2 modes of operation: taking into account the trend and not taking into account the trend (if the parameter Period_Trend = 0, then the trend is not taken into account; if the parameter Period_Trend is greater than zero, then the trend is taken into account in volumes). The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_S
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes   all open Buy and Sell positions   across all symbols. Uses the latest   Bid/Ask price   for accurate execution. Helps t
FREE
PSI Detailed Report
Damyan Malinov
Göstergeler
PSI tools delivers new special look aimed to bring Detailed Account Statement for all important statistics. The integrated MT4 is not accurate. It does not account correctly for Deposits, Withdrawals and completely ignores cases like hedged trades, break-even trades, other broker related credits, bonuses and so on events and as a result all statistics like draw-down, total trades, average win size, rate and so on are totally skewed. PSI corrects these mistakes. In the example below a demo accou
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
UZFX - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için Sadece Bekleyen Emirleri Sil komut dosyası, bekleyen tüm emirleri (Alış Limiti, Satış Limiti, Alış Durdurma, Satış Durdurma) işlem hesabından otomatik olarak kaldıran basit ama etkili bir araçtır. Bu komut dosyası, aktif piyasa pozisyonlarını etkilemeden bekleyen emirlerini anında temizlemek isteyen tüccarlar için idealdir. Diğer tüm MT4/MT5 göstergelerime ve EA'larıma göz atın >> BURAYA Özellikler: Bekleyen tüm emirleri (Alış Limiti, Satış Limiti, Alış Durdurma
FREE
Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Göstergeler
Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Yardımcı programlar
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Fibo Color Levels
Marlon Campos da Silva
4 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Fibo Color Levels is an amazing tool for Fibonacci lovers. You can customize your preferred values, styles and formats of each level and set the color levels according to their importance. Fibo Color Levels Not add object fibonacci retracement automatically . The purpose of this indicator is not it. So you need to manually add the Fibonacci Retracement in your chart, as usually already do. Use the standard tool Fibonacci Retracement in your MT4, draw the Fibo according to the swing-high and/or s
Graphic rotator
Roger Perez Lugo
Yardımcı programlar
This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.    MT5 version          Parameter
Order Selective Delete MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Yardımcı programlar
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
OsMA Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF OsMA Osilatörü. - HTF OsMA, piyasadaki en iyi trend göstergelerinden biridir. HTF, "Yüksek Zaman Dilimi" anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge, Fiyat Hareketi girişleri olan veya diğer göstergelerle birlikte kullanılan Çoklu Zaman Dilimi işlem sistemleri için mükemmeldir. - HTF OsMA Göstergesi, Yüksek zaman dilimindeki OsMA'yı mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar --> bu profesyonel bir işlem yaklaşımıdır. // Harika İşlem Robotları ve Göstergeleri burada mevcuttur:
Pips Counter with Alerts
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Açık işlemlerin sonuçlarını hesaplamak için bilgilendirici Benim  #1 Trade Manager 'ıma göz atın: 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Sorularınız için iletişime geçin   Bilgi paneli, açık emirleri 2 kategoriye ayırır: Alışlar Satışlar Her kategori için sembol ve mevcut pip sayısı gösterilir. Tüm açık işlemler için toplam sonuç aşağıda gösterilir. Bildirimler, düğmeye tıklayarak kolayca etkinleştirilebilir veya devre dışı bırakılabilir: Bildirim etkinleştirildiğinde, herhangi bir sembolde kar belirt
Bongo AUDCHF
Suvashish Halder
3 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
FREE
Channel Trading Tool Pro
WCK Trading Sp. z o.o.
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The EA automatically opens the orders when price crossing/touching lines, which were drawn by the user. Two scenarios are possible. When you expect the price to stay in the channel. When you expect that the price will not remain in the channel after the break off it. If you want use first scenario - you must set in settings Trade mode = “False_Breaking_Channel”. If you want use second scenario - you must set in settings Trade mode = “Breaking_Channel”. When you run EA, you must draw two trend li
FREE
Algorithm Barbossa
Alexander Pryakha
Yardımcı programlar
New version 1.22. Partagas    The AG algorithm is an element of a comprehensive trading system for trading a basket of currencies across 8 major currencies across all 28 currency pairs. The algorithm serves as a signal block for determining entry/exit from a position. To collect initial values, AG uses data from the CSS Currency Slope Strength cluster indicator. This indicator was not chosen by chance - it performed very well during testing of the algorithm. A. AG determines the width of the e
FREE
Trade Anchor Manager MT4
Warren Schaaf
Yardımcı programlar
MultiTP Trade Manager EA — Advanced Trade Management Made Effortless (MT4) Limited Offer – First 100 Downloads FREE! Be among the first 100 traders to download Trade Anchor Manager (MT4/MT5) completely free of charge. Hurry – once the limit is reached, the offer closes instantly! After trying it out, we’d love if you could leave a review and share your thoughts – your feedback helps us improve and lets other traders know what to expect. Need this Trade Anchor Manager for MT5?  http
FREE
Formula Calculation
Dmitry Fedoseev
Kütüphaneler
Библиотека для расчета формул. Формула задается строкой. Можно задавать формулу в строковой переменой в окне свойств. Формула может включать арифметические действия "+-/*" и все функции кроме MathRand(): abs(), arccos(), arcsin(), arctan(), sin(), cos(), tan(), exp(), log(), mod(), max(), min(), pow(), ceil(), sqrt(), log10(), floor(), round(). Кроме этого в формулу могут входить числа (если число дробные, то разделитель точка) и аргументы. Аргумент начинается с буквы "а" (латинская) и номера, н
FREE
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (2)
Kütüphaneler
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo is a special demo version of a full-featured library MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4 . The demo version does not have any limitations, but it outputs data with a delay in contrast to the full version. The library provides access to the CFTC reports (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator
FREE
Silver Volatility Trend Line
Silver Invest
Yardımcı programlar
The  Silver Volatility Trend Line for MT4 is an EA that helps you trade using the trendlines, drawn on your chart. It basically allows you to send and manage orders using trend lines. It automatically calculates the True Range of your asset to allow you to send orders well calibrated with the market volatility. Take Profit and Stop Loss are calculated in number of True Range. You can do that for two different orders at the same time , so that you can trade two different kind of risk / profit rat
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Yardımcı programlar
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
VPS Benchmark MT4
Yu Pang Chan
Yardımcı programlar
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
Exp-Averager,   ortalama alım satımları açarak belirli bir düşüşe uğramış işlemlerinizin ortalamasını almak için tasarlanmıştır. Danışman, trend üzerinde veya mevcut trendin karşısında yeni pozisyonlar açma olanağına sahiptir. Aynı zamanda bir dizi pozisyon için geçerli olan akıllı bir takip eden durdurma özelliği de içerir. Danışman pozisyonların lot büyüklüğünü artırabilir veya azaltabilir. Bu, kaybedilen pozisyonları ortalama fiyata getirmek için yaygın olarak kullanılan bir stratejidir. MT
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
OrderHelper MT5
Md Atikur Rahman
Yardımcı programlar
OrderHelper script is super easy and trader friendly to use. It would boost your trading experience. Because it is designed to open one to multiple orders quickly with just one click. Besides using the OrderHelper script, traders can define various parameters for open orders such as the symbol, order type, lot size, stoploss, takeprofit and more. Basically, with this script traders can manage their open orders more efficiently and save their trading time. OrderHelper manages: Open the number of
Inspiration EA MT5
Md Atikur Rahman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Inspiration EA is an innovative, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for forex traders seeking consistency, accuracy, and sustainable monthly profits. Developed through a long period of market data analysis, and backtesting, the EA has coded with sophisticated algorithms, multi-timeframe analysis, and a complex trading strategy that incorporates a combination of market patterns, support and resistance analysis, technical indicators, and an advanced recovery system. Regardless of market
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt