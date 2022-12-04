EA Speed Price Scalper MT4

Trading strategy: Scalping by price speed.

The Expert Advisor is based on a complex trading system based on high price fluctuations. The essence of the strategy is that the expert determines high price fluctuations on the chart using complex mathematical calculations and then, if there are good moments to enter the market, the adviser opens pending orders.

The EA uses BuyStop and SellStop pending orders.

Trading is conducted on the H1 timeframe.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1764437

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90234

Requirements and recommendations
  • Low spreads.
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • Instructions for launching a custom symbol: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • VPS.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

For the Strategy Tester:

  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • All Ticks.

Symbols

  1. EURUSD H1
  2. USDJPY H1

Parameters:
  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • EURUSD 
  • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
  • Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.
      • OFF /  TF_For_All_Symbols  TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately /  Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.
    • Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.
  • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
    • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
    • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
    • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
  • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
  • Order Type - trading direction;
  • Order Comment - comments to orders;
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
  • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
  • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
  • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
  • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
  • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
Trading within the week:
  • Monday - trade on Monday;
  • ...
  • Friday
Time trading within a day:
  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
  • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
  • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
  • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
  • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
Time to disable on Friday:
  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
  • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

-----------------------------------------------------

>>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<


raghunn
510
raghunn 2023.01.26 07:59 
 

i have used robo forex prime account.....but ea not in use......usless ea

yuji kitamata
1408
yuji kitamata 2023.01.11 11:07 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ruslan Pishun
38330
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ruslan Pishun 2023.01.11 11:10
low spread and a low ping VPS to your brokers are required. brokers for example: weltrade(Account PRO), roboforex(Account PRIME)
İncelemeye yanıt