Emini Signal Bar
- Göstergeler
- Lee Teik Hong
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 23 Kasım 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Price
- Promotion: $100
- Normal Price: $200
Symbol Recommended
- S&P 500 Index / US500
Timeframe
- 5 minutes
Buffer Information
- Buy Trade Buffer = 2
- Sell Trade Buffer = 3
Main features
- Show Buy Signal Bar and Sell Signal Bar on Live Chart.
- Get Alert from signal bar.
- The precision of the Alert is superior to dots. (Alert is active at that time)
- Dots will be recalculated after reset the properties. After the Alert is displayed, kindly make your decisions to trade.
Indicator Ideas
- A Successful Professional Trader scalping 1 Point and use Price Action Stops.
- Trade very small. The smallest you possibly can trade.
- Take a look for Swing trades and use reasonable stops.
- If get stopped out, just take the next trade.
Match Trade Panel
- Please download " Emini Trade Panel" to set up Auto Price Action StopLoss by previous bar settings.
( Please click HERE )