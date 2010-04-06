Switch Between Separate And Common BE Levels

Advanced Auto BE.

Program for switching between common and separate breakeven stop loss.

Levels can be modified with user-defined point values

The program also offers auto mode, where common/separate BE levels are switching depending on whether all positions are profitable. 

Calculation includes open prices .

It can be used for BUY/SELL positions separately or together.

HOWEVER I HAVE NEVER TESTED SITUATION, WHERE I HAD BOTH SELL AND BUY POSITIONS PROFITABLE ( I Mean AUTOMODE pyramyds) .

Remember to test AUTO MODE at Demo account before you use this at live account, to be sure how it works.


*****


In logs, if number of open positions = 0, the less profitable position displays as ATL for BUY, and ATH for SELL. It is for calculation purposes.


*****


I am sharing this program for FREE ( as many other my utilities ), althought it is one of my basic tools.

It is my contribution to the algo trading community, they are not commercial purposes.


