Close All Orders Assistant

5

Close All Orders Assistant program sends orders to:

Close All Profit,

Close All Loss,

Close All Buy,

Close All Sell Positions.

Depending on pressed button. 


You can apply buttons to the current charts or for all charts.

Enjoy using !



Attention !

The shutdown process may take a longer. Pay attention to this especially when you have more positions and the market is about to close.


chumbawumba
27
chumbawumba 2023.06.20 22:41 
 

Does what was created to do. Straight forward and exactly what I need. Great expert.

İncelemeye yanıt