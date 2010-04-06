RSI PHONE ALERT

RSI Alert is an amazing tool to get alerted on your mobile phone when Overbought/Oversell levels reached on RSI indicator.

So that traders who doing manual trading can execute their trades from mobile phone while following their RSI strategy, as most of the traders use RSI for entering their trades.

New suggessions are welcome

INPUTS

RSI levels

RSI period

Start/End time of the tool

Custom text message to get on mobile phone

Enable/Disable mobile alert function available

Do not forget to enable the settings in your MT4, if you haven't do that before please refer to this article https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431886