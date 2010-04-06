RSIEntryTimeMTF

Did you know that additional telegram info panel will reduce your trade loosing?

Today I was interested in completing a Telegram bot that shows the time of a confirmed exit from the overbought / oversold zones inside the buttons.

Each button with timeframe will show where was used trade entry time signal. 

This happens at the close of the RSI period and also the closing of the bar in the opposite direction of the previous bar.

There is also an indication of ATR level, Daily close price, Weekly close price, Current price, Moving Average level for any period (for example I love Weekly MA), as well as an indication of whether we are above or below the level.

🔹 - Overslold level, wait for entry signal.

🔹 ✅ - Long is confirmed, we can buy.

🔻 - Overbough level, wait for entry signal.

🔻 ✅ - Short is confirmed, we can sell.

Everything setting up inside a MT4 menu and looks easy, here must be inserted your bot API as well.

Buttons 2 and 3 switchable for additional parameters when use.

As with my previous works, any personalization and filters can be added individually.

I thought about just such a utility, but did not find it for convenient use.

Enjoy!

FREE
