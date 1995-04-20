KT Forex Trend Rider MT4
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
KT Forex Trend Rider uses a trend following algorithm developed specifically for the Forex market to provide reliable buy & sell signals across the major currency pairs. It works best on major FX pairs and all time-frames.
Features
- It comes with a Multi-Timeframe scanner that can search for upcoming signals across all the time-frames.
- It comes with four preset profiles to facilitate trading for scalpers, tick-trend, swing, and trend traders.
- It marks the potential reversal points in the market.
- It can show both the beginning and end of the trend.
- It comes with all Metatrader alerts.
Inputs
- Mode: Scalper/Tick/Swing/Trend
- MTF Scanner Settings
- Alert Settings