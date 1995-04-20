KT Forex Trend Rider MT4

KT Forex Trend Rider uses a trend following algorithm developed specifically for the Forex market to provide reliable buy & sell signals across the major currency pairs. It works best on major FX pairs and all time-frames.

Features

  • It comes with a Multi-Timeframe scanner that can search for upcoming signals across all the time-frames.
  • It comes with four preset profiles to facilitate trading for scalpers, tick-trend, swing, and trend traders.
  • It marks the potential reversal points in the market.
  • It can show both the beginning and end of the trend.
  • It comes with all Metatrader alerts.

Inputs

  • Mode: Scalper/Tick/Swing/Trend
  • MTF Scanner Settings
  • Alert Settings
