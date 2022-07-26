- 50% OFF -



Master Pullback is a complete system that gives unique trading opportunities and a clear indication of the market: trend, signals as well as stop loss and take profit levels.

This system has been designed to be as simple as possible and detects extreme overbought and oversold zones, support and resistance levels, as well as the major trend. You probably know the motto "the trend is your friend", this has never been truer, and this indicator is unique in that it will give you unique opportunities at a glance, regardless of your trading style. It will suit those who prefer to trade with a daily chart, and those who like intraday in M30 (I do not recommend it on smaller timeframes), either you like to trade stocks, forex, commodities, etc...

How to use it?

Simply drag it up on your chart and follow those simple rules:



For more fluidity, I added a function that displays the number of bars, so you can choose the number to your preference.



BUYS :



The green line is visible. Wait that the price has broken the inside band.



SELLS :



The red line is visible. Wait that the price has broken the inside band .

Set your SL outside of the external band, and above/below the first internal one.





Its algorithm is based on:

Channel.

Extreme Zones.



TMA.

MA.

Price Deviations.

Features:

High Accuracy.

Works on every timeframe and every instrument. ( Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos).

Alerts option and push notifications.

PERFECT COMBINATIONS WITH : PIVOT POINTS, RSI & ANY CYCLE INDICATOR.







