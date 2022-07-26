Master Pullback

4.75

Master Pullback is a complete system that gives unique trading opportunities and a clear indication of the market: trend, signals as well as stop loss and take profit levels.

This system has been designed to be as simple as possible and detects extreme overbought and oversold zones, support and resistance levels, as well as the major trend. You probably know the motto "the trend is your friend", this has never been truer, and this indicator is unique in that it will give you unique opportunities at a glance, regardless of your trading style. It will suit those who prefer to trade with a daily chart, and those who like intraday in M30 (I do not recommend it on smaller timeframes), either you like to trade stocks, forex, commodities, etc...

How to use it?

Simply drag it up on your chart and follow those simple rules:

For more fluidity, I added a function that displays the number of bars, so you can choose the number to your preference.

BUYS:

  1. The green line is visible.
  2. Wait that the price has broken the inside band.

SELLS:

  1. The red line is visible.
  2. Wait that the price has broken the inside band .
Set your SL outside of the external band, and above/below the first internal one.


Its algorithm is based on:

  • Channel.
  • Extreme Zones.
  • TMA.
  • MA.
  • Price Deviations.
Features:
  • High Accuracy.
  • Works on every timeframe and every instrument. ( Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos).
  • Alerts option and push notifications.

PERFECT COMBINATIONS WITH : PIVOT POINTS, RSI & ANY CYCLE INDICATOR.

 



Avis 4
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1375
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2022.11.28 22:09 
 

Thank you Diane for this really helping indicator. I'm using it now for several months and I am highly content about your development. You keep your nerves when I ask annoying questions and you help me a great deal. Fast and professional answers. I love it to sit watching the markets with your indicator. It helps me really to detect and evaluate possible (good!!) entries and exits. Thank you for your hard work to affordable price. I would be very glad if you develop an EA out of this indicator.

Hozifa Berti
394
Hozifa Berti 2022.09.21 16:46 
 

I’m in profit all the time highly recommend this.. thanks you doing great job

barryfotheringham
344
barryfotheringham 2022.08.07 22:27 
 

I am still in the process of testing this indicator and will update my review in due course (excited by what I see so far though). However, I wanted to award 5 stars in recognition of how helpful, supportive and responsive the seller has been. It has been truly refreshing how valued and looked after I have felt as a customer.

VGO
371
VGO 2025.05.21 10:02 
 

Dear Sir/Madam, I am an existing user of the Master Pullback MT4 version. I would like to inform you that the alert function is currently not working on my platform. Could you please look into this issue and advise on how it can be resolved? Looking forward to your assistance. Any update on the Alert function. Kindly update

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1375
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2022.11.28 22:09 
 

Thank you Diane for this really helping indicator. I'm using it now for several months and I am highly content about your development. You keep your nerves when I ask annoying questions and you help me a great deal. Fast and professional answers. I love it to sit watching the markets with your indicator. It helps me really to detect and evaluate possible (good!!) entries and exits. Thank you for your hard work to affordable price. I would be very glad if you develop an EA out of this indicator.

Hozifa Berti
394
Hozifa Berti 2022.09.21 16:46 
 

I’m in profit all the time highly recommend this.. thanks you doing great job

barryfotheringham
344
barryfotheringham 2022.08.07 22:27 
 

I am still in the process of testing this indicator and will update my review in due course (excited by what I see so far though). However, I wanted to award 5 stars in recognition of how helpful, supportive and responsive the seller has been. It has been truly refreshing how valued and looked after I have felt as a customer.

