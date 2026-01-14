Katana_Price_Action

Product Description

[Product Name] (Please enter the safe name you chose, e.g., Katana Trade System)

■ Concept: Return to Roots – The "Pure KATANA" This product is the "Pure KATANA", created by stripping away all unnecessary features to return to the essence of the KATANA series. While we have continuously evolved the series by incorporating feedback from many traders, the system eventually became too complex. New users often found the settings overwhelming and the true potential of the logic was buried under complications.

Therefore, we decided to return to our roots. We eliminated complex settings and decorative elements to extract only the core strengths of KATANA: "Sharp Logic" and "Statistical Advantage." This simplified design allows traders of all levels, from beginners to experts, to utilize the system intuitively for essential trading decisions.

■ Product Overview [Product Name] is an advanced technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to simultaneously solve the two biggest challenges in short-term trading: "Price Noise" and "Reaction Lag." Using a proprietary signal processing algorithm, it filters out superficial market fluctuations to extract the statistically significant "Core of Momentum." It structures complex market data into a simple visual interface, enabling traders to make precise judgments based on objective data.

■ 5 Technical Benefits

1. Noise Reduction and Low Lag via Non-Linear Algorithms Traditional moving averages and oscillators face a mathematical dilemma: the more smoothing applied, the greater the lag. This tool uses proprietary non-linear logic to effectively filter out fine noise without affecting trend detection, allowing it to follow sudden price changes instantly.

2. Environment Recognition with Adaptive Volatility Filter The system analyzes market liquidity and price volatility in real-time, automatically detecting range-bound markets with no direction or times of extremely low trading volume. It suppresses signals in low-probability situations to reduce unnecessary entries and prioritize capital preservation.

3. Multi-Horizon Inertia Synchronization (MTF Analysis) It analyzes not just the timing of the current timeframe but also synchronizes with the inertia (momentum) of higher timeframes internally. By instantly extracting "high-probability setups" where multiple timeframes align, it eliminates the need for manual multi-timeframe analysis and improves accuracy.

4. 100% No-Repaint Design (Standard Mode) The "Standard Mode" of this product is strictly No-Repaint. Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it will never shift or disappear. This ensures that historical chart verification matches real trading performance, allowing for reliable operation based on statistics.

5. Objective Judgment via Dynamic Liquidity Analysis The tool statistically calculates the rate of price displacement to quantify whether the current price is at a "statistical limit" or in a "liquidity void." This provides traders with an objective perspective backed by mathematics, eliminating subjectivity and emotion.

■ Operation Modes

Standard Mode: Focuses on statistical integrity. It is 100% non-repainting and is suitable for traders who prefer cautious entry decisions and value accurate backtesting results.

Fast Mode: Prioritizes reaction speed. It tracks momentum changes in real-time before the candle closes, designed to provide early judgment materials for rapid trading.

■ Recommended Trading Procedure

Environment Check: Confirm the dominant momentum (Blue = Buy, Red = Sell) via the main indicator color. Signal Identification: Identify points where the adaptive filter conditions are met and a signal is generated. Entry: Confirm synchronization with the higher timeframe trend and enter based on your pre-set risk tolerance. Exit: Consider taking profit when opposite momentum occurs or when a statistical target is reached.

■ Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) only

Recommended Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 (Optimized for short-term and day trading)

Supported Symbols: All Currency Pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto

Notifications: Push Notifications, Email, Pop-up Alerts

External DLL: Not used

■ Parameter Settings

Signal_Period : Signal sensitivity setting

Filter_Strength : Noise reduction strength setting

Mode_Select : Select Standard (No-Repaint) or Fast

Alert_Settings : Toggle various notifications ON/OFF

■ Risk Disclaimer This product is a tool to assist in technical analysis and does not guarantee future profits. Foreign exchange trading (FX) and financial instrument trading involve high risks and may result in the loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the characteristics of this tool using a demo account before using it for actual trading. Use at your own risk.