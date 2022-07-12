AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator

AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT4)


The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period.

Benefits

  • Should be used as a trailing stop.
  • Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit.
  • Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility.
  • Join the AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Expert Advisor support group:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/02E3BDCF0095D801

